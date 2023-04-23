China Youran Dairy Group (HKG:9858) Price Target Decreased by 15.19% to 3.21

The average one-year price target for China Youran Dairy Group (HKG:9858) has been revised to 3.21 / share. This is an decrease of 15.19% from the prior estimate of 3.79 dated April 6, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 2.42 to a high of 4.72 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 33.20% from the latest reported closing price of 4.81 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 12 funds or institutions reporting positions in China Youran Dairy Group. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 7.69% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 9858 is 0.03%, a decrease of 1.96%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.86% to 4,328K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

QCSTRX - Stock Account Class R1 holds 937K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,008K shares, representing a decrease of 7.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 9858 by 2.11% over the last quarter.

EWX - SPDR(R) S&P(R) EMERGING MARKETS SMALL CAP ETF holds 738K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company.

ECNS - iShares MSCI China Small-Cap ETF holds 585K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 480K shares, representing an increase of 17.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 9858 by 11.86% over the last quarter.

TLTE - FlexShares Morningstar Emerging Markets Factor Tilt Index Fund holds 490K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

EEMS - iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF holds 450K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 402K shares, representing an increase of 10.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 9858 by 13.73% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.