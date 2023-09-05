China Youran Dairy Group (HKG:9858) Price Target Decreased by 10.88% to 2.59

The average one-year price target for China Youran Dairy Group (HKG:9858) has been revised to 2.59 / share. This is an decrease of 10.88% from the prior estimate of 2.91 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 1.92 to a high of 2.94 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 76.24% from the latest reported closing price of 1.47 / share.

China Youran Dairy Group Maintains 1.68% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 1.68%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is -0.12. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 11 funds or institutions reporting positions in China Youran Dairy Group. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 9858 is 0.04%, an increase of 4.43%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.85% to 5,110K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

QCSTRX - Stock Account Class R1 holds 937K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

EWX - SPDR(R) S&P(R) EMERGING MARKETS SMALL CAP ETF holds 802K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

EEMS - iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF holds 752K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 772K shares, representing a decrease of 2.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 9858 by 11.33% over the last quarter.

AVEM - Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF holds 683K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 611K shares, representing an increase of 10.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 9858 by 15.12% over the last quarter.

ECNS - iShares MSCI China Small-Cap ETF holds 574K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 588K shares, representing a decrease of 2.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 9858 by 13.93% over the last quarter.

