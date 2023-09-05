China Yongda Automobiles Services Holdings (HKEX:3669) Price Target Decreased by 22.78% to 5.50

The average one-year price target for China Yongda Automobiles Services Holdings (HKEX:3669) has been revised to 5.50 / share. This is an decrease of 22.78% from the prior estimate of 7.12 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 3.23 to a high of 8.82 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 59.74% from the latest reported closing price of 3.44 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 61 funds or institutions reporting positions in China Yongda Automobiles Services Holdings. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 1.61% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 3669 is 0.15%, a decrease of 23.60%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.53% to 94,104K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 13,117K shares representing 0.68% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,007K shares, representing an increase of 0.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 3669 by 18.49% over the last quarter.

DGS - WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund N holds 12,690K shares representing 0.66% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,646K shares, representing an increase of 0.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 3669 by 30.47% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 12,220K shares representing 0.63% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 11,086K shares representing 0.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,208K shares, representing a decrease of 1.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 3669 by 21.14% over the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Value Fund - Dimensional Emerging Markets Value Fund holds 5,064K shares representing 0.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,088K shares, representing a decrease of 0.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 3669 by 19.76% over the last quarter.

