China yield curve flattens, buying interest in ultra-long bonds surges

SHANGHAI, Jan 22 (Reuters) - China's yield curve flattened on Monday amid a surge in buying interest in ultra-long 30-year government bonds, as investors sought safer long run bets following losses in the country's A shares market.

Yields on China's 30-year government bonds CN30YT=RR eased to 2.7185% on Monday, the lowest level on record, while the most-traded treasury futures for the same tenor CTLH4 hit a historic high since the contract was launched.

That pressured the gap between the 30-year Chinese government bonds (CGB) and the benchmark 10-year contract to the narrowest level since March 2008.

Yields have an inverse relation with bond prices, as prices increases and yields fall.

Heightened interest in longer dated government bonds showed weakening investor confidence in the world's second largest economy, traders said, with some pointing out that monetary easing could be inevitable if the momentum gets hard to reverse.

China's blue-chip CSI300 Index .CSI300 dropped 1.6% to its lowest closing level in nearly five years, while the benchmark Shanghai Composite index .SSEC posted its biggest one-day drop since April 2022 by falling 2.7%. .SS

In addition, China kept benchmark lending rates unchanged at their monthly fixing earlier on Monday, with Beijing seen as having limited scope for monetary easing amid downward pressure on the yuan.

"We believe further monetary easing is still needed to boost growth and sentiment, given higher real interest rates and persistent growth headwinds," analysts at Goldman Sachs said in a note.

They maintained their forecasts for two policy rate cuts with 10 basis points each in the first and the third quarter of this year, and another two reductions to banks' reserve requirement ratio (RRR), with 25 basis points each in the second and the fourth quarter.

(Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom, Editing by William Maclean)

