China Yangtze Power opens unchanged after $1.83 billion London float

By Abhinav Ramnarayan

LONDON, Sept 25 (Reuters) - China Yangtze Power 600900.SS, CYPCq.L began its London debut unchanged at $26.46 per global depositary receipt (GDR) on Friday after pricing a smaller than expected $1.83 billion London listing overnight.

The Shanghai-listed company sold 69.1 million GDRs as part of the listing at $26.46 each, representing about 3.1% of its share capital in Shanghai.

Earlier this week, the company had said it would look to sell 110 million global depositary receipts between $26.46 and $30.95 apiece, suggesting a deal size of up to $3.4 billion.

But a drop in the share price in Shanghai crimped demand, said one source familiar with the situation. Yangtze Power shares fell over 5% in Shanghai in the last two sessions, narrowing the implied discount on the GDRs.

Yangtze Power is the second company this year to make the trip from Shanghai to London as part of a stock connect scheme between Britain and China following China Pacific Insurance CPICq.L earlier this year.

"The successful listing will help raise the group's profile in the international capital markets and help it further develop its overseas business," Lei Mingshan, chairman of Yangzte Power, said in a statement.

Yangtze Power is the world's largest hydropower company with a market capitalisation of $60.7 billion in Shanghai.

Goldman Sachs, UBS, Huatai Financial Holdings and CLSA are global coordinators on the offering.

(Reporting by Abhinav Ramnarayan, editing by Karin Strohecker and David Evans)

((Abhinav.Ramnarayan@thomsonreuters.com; 0044 751 745 1044;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.