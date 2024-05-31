China Xiangtai Food Co. Unveils New Convertible Note

China Xiangtai Food Co (BTOG) has released an update.

China Xiangtai Food Co. has issued a Senior Secured Convertible Note, signaling a strategic financial move to facilitate conversions into Ordinary Shares under certain terms and conditions. The Note includes interest compounding and is subject to specific regulatory and conversion rate stipulations, aimed at providing value and flexibility to investors. This financial instrument reflects the company’s efforts to manage its capital structure and provide potential upside to Note holders.

