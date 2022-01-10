China Xiangtai Food Co Ltd Shares Close the Day 11.0% Lower - Daily Wrap

China Xiangtai Food Co Ltd (PLIN) shares closed today 11.0% lower than it did at the end of yesterday. The stock is currently down 17.5% year-to-date, up 23.4% over the past 12 months, and down 77.4% over the past five years. Today, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.0%, and the S&P 500 fell 0.4%.

Trading Activity

Shares traded as high as $1.55 and as low as $1.12 this week.

Shares closed 63.8% below its 52-week high and 52.7% above its 52-week low.

Trading volume this week was 98.3% higher than the 10-day average and 62.4% higher than the 30-day average.

Beta, a measure of the stock’s volatility relative to the overall market stands at 1.0.

Technical Indicators

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) on the stock was under 30, indicating it may be underbought.

MACD, a trend-following momentum indicator, indicates a downward trend.

The stock closed above its Bollinger band, indicating it may be overbought.

Market Comparative Performance

The company's share price lags the S&P 500 Index today, lags it on a 1-year basis, and lags it on a 5-year basis

The company's share price lags the Dow Jones Industrial Average today, beats it on a 1-year basis, and lags it on a 5-year basis

The company share price lags the performance of its peers in the Consumer Staples industry sector today, beats it on a 1-year basis, and lags it on a 5 year basis

Per Group Comparative Performance

The company's stock price performance year-to-date lags the peer average by 434.9%

The company's stock price performance over the past 12 months beats the peer average by 35.7%

