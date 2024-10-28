News & Insights

China Wood Sells Subsidiary Group for HK$50,000

October 28, 2024 — 08:09 am EDT

China Wood International Holding Co., Limited (HK:1822) has released an update.

China Wood International Holding Co., Limited has entered into an agreement to sell its entire share in a subsidiary group to Wanyi Asia Limited for HK$50,000, effectively removing the financial results of this group from its consolidated financial statements. This transaction, announced after trading hours on October 28, 2024, is classified as a discloseable transaction under Hong Kong’s listing rules.

