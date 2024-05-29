News & Insights

China Wood Announces EGM for Share Consolidation

May 29, 2024 — 12:08 am EDT

China Wood International Holding Co., Limited (HK:1822) has released an update.

China Wood International Holding Co., Limited has announced an extraordinary general meeting (EGM) to be held on June 14, 2024, where shareholders will vote on a proposed Share Consolidation. This consolidation will convert every ten existing ordinary shares of HK$0.01 into one new share of HK$0.10, potentially involving the sale of fractional shares for the company’s benefit. The meeting will take place at the China Resources Building in Hong Kong, with provisions for shareholders to appoint proxies for voting.

