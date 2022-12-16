US Markets

China will take measures to protect domestic firms following U.S. crackdown: commerce ministry

December 16, 2022 — 02:17 am EST

Written by Beijing Newsroom for Reuters

BEIJING, Dec 16 (Reuters) - China said it firmly opposed the United States adding 36 Chinese firms to an export control list, vowing it will adopt necessary measures to safeguard legitimate rights of Chinese firms and institutions, a commerce ministry spokesperson said on Friday.

The U.S. practice is "typical market distortion and economic bullying", the ministry said in a statement, urging the United States to immediately stop its wrongdoings.

Reporting by Beijing Newsroom

