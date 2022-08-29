China will strive to stabilise employment and prices in H2

BEIJING, Aug 30 (Reuters) - China will strive to stabilise employment and prices in the second half of the year, said the country's finance ministry in a statement published on its website on Tuesday.

China will make good use of local government special bonds in the second half and strictly curb new local government hidden debt, the ministry said.

