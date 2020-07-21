China will strive to make up economic losses caused by coronavirus - President Xi

BEIJING, July 21 (Reuters) - China will strive to make up economic losses caused by the coronavirus epidemic and achieve good results for growth this year, President Xi Jinping said on Tuesday, according to state TV.

The government will make fiscal policy more proactive, and prudent monetary policy more flexible, China Central Television cited Xi as saying in a meeting with corporate representatives from Hikvision 002415.SZ, Goertek 002241.SZ, Panasonic China 6752.T and others.

Xi said China will fully take advantage of its huge market in the face of rising protectionism, a slowing global economy and shrinking global demand, according to the report.

(Reporting by Colin Qian, Stella Qiu and Kevin Yao)

