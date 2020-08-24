China will step up technology innovation to drive growth - President Xi

BEIJING, Aug 24 (Reuters) - China will step up technology innovation to drive high-quality growth through mobilising national resources and bringing in world class research teams, President Xi Jinping said on Monday, according to the state TV.

China will further open up its economy and actively take part in reforming the global economic governance to push for a more equal and reasonable system of governance, Xi told a seminar of economists and scholars, China Central Television reported.

(Reporting by Stella Qiu and Tony Munroe; Editing by Toby Chopra)

