China will step up policy support for foreign trade and foreign investment

Contributors
Kevin Yao Reuters
Judy Hua Reuters
Published

China will step up policy support for foreign trade and foreign investment amid the worldwide spread of the novel coronavirus and a slump in the global economy, the cabinet said on Wednesday.

BEIJING, Aug 12 (Reuters) - China will step up policy support for foreign trade and foreign investment amid the worldwide spread of the novel coronavirus and a slump in the global economy, the cabinet said on Wednesday.

The government will provide financial support for key foreign-funded firms and expand export credit to smaller foreign trade companies, the cabinet said in a statement on its website.

It will also encourage foreign firms to set up research and development centres in China, it said.

(Reporting by Kevin Yao and Judy Hua; Editing by Toby Chopra)

((judy.hua@thomsonreuters.com; 8610-6627 1297; Reuters Messaging: judy.hua.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More