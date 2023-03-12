Commodities

China will step up policies to support food production - Premier Li

Credit: REUTERS/FLORENCE LO

March 12, 2023 — 11:35 pm EDT

Written by Ryan Woo for Reuters ->

BEIJING, March 13 (Reuters) - China's new Premier Li Qiang said that the country's food security is guaranteed and that state policies to support food production will increase, at a news conference to mark the close of the annual sitting of parliament on Monday.

Premier Li also said that that rural areas should develop based on local conditions and that the government seeks to boost economic, cultural and ecological values in rural areas to further promote rural revitalisation.

(Reporting by Ryan Woo; Writing by Joe Cash; Editing by Kim Coghill)

((Joe.Cash@thomsonreuters.com;))

