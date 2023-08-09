China will step up penalties on local govts for untrustworthy behaviour

BEIJING, Aug 10 (Reuters) - China's top economic planner said on Thursday it will more heavily penalise local governments for untrustworthy behaviour towards private companies, in efforts to improve the business climate for the private sector.

The penalties will include restrictions on local government special bond applications and project financing, the economic planner said in a statement.

(Reporting by Ellen Zhang, Albee Zhang and Liz Lee; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

