China will steadily reopen cinemas in low-risk areas from July 20

Credit: REUTERS/TINGSHU WANG

Chinese cinemas in low-risk areas will be allowed to reopen steadily from July 20, the film administration said on Thursday, as the coronavirus is generally under control within the country.

Cinemas in medium and high-risk areas will remain shut, the regulator said in a statement on its website.

