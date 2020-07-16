China will steadily reopen cinemas in low-risk areas from July 20

BEIJING, July 16 (Reuters) - Chinese cinemas in low-risk areas will be allowed to reopen steadily from July 20, the film administration said on Thursday, as the coronavirus is generally under control within the country.

Cinemas in medium and high-risk areas will remain shut, the regulator said in a statement on its website.

(Reporting by Lusha Zhang, Judy Hua and Brenda Goh; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

