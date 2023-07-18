China will speed up local govt special bond issuance: finance ministry

BEIJING, July 19 (Reuters) - Chinese local governments will speed up special bond issuance, an official from the finance ministry said on Wednesday, after data showed the economy grew at a frail pace in the second quarter as demand weakened at home and abroad.

Local governments issued 2.17 trillion yuan ($301.50 billion) in special bonds in the January-June period, the official said.

($1 = 7.1974 Chinese yuan)

(Reporting by Kevin Yao; Writing by Ellen Zhang)

