China will speed up local govt special bond issuance: finance ministry

July 18, 2023 — 09:47 pm EDT

Written by Kevin Yao for Reuters ->

BEIJING, July 19 (Reuters) - Chinese local governments will speed up special bond issuance, an official from the finance ministry said on Wednesday, after data showed the economy grew at a frail pace in the second quarter as demand weakened at home and abroad.

Local governments issued 2.17 trillion yuan ($301.50 billion) in special bonds in the January-June period, the official said.

($1 = 7.1974 Chinese yuan)

