China will speed up local govt special bond issuance to spur investment - vice finmin

BEIJING, April 12 (Reuters) - China will speed up local government special bond issuance to help spur investment and stabilise the economy, vice finance minister Xu Hongcai said on Tuesday.

China's policymakers have pledged to step up support for the economy which is under pressure from COVID-19 outbreaks, a slowing global recovery and volatile commodity markets.

China's local governments had issued 1.25 trillion yuan ($196.36 billion) in special bonds by the end of March, accounting for 86% of its advance 2022 quota, Xu told a briefing.

China will prioritise local governments with lower debt and key investment projects in bond quota allocations, Xu said, adding that steps will be taken to minimise the impact from COVID-19 outbreaks on local government bond issuance.

China has issued 1.46 trillion yuan in its 2022 advance quota for local government special bonds, part of the annual quota of 3.65 trillion yuan.

China aims to complete the issuance of local special bonds under the advance 2022 quota by the end of May and finish the issuance of bonds under the annual quota end of September, Wang Xiaolong, a ministry official, told the same briefing.

The finance ministry will strengthen its coordination with other government agencies to ensure stable bond markets as local governments step up debt issuance, Wang said.

