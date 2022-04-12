China will speed up local govt special bond issuance to spur investment - vice finmin

BEIJING, April 12 (Reuters) - China will speed up local government special bond issuance to help spur investment and stabilise the economy, vice finance minister Xu Hongcai said on Tuesday.

China's local governments issued 1.25 trillion yuan ($196.36 billion) in special bonds as of the end of March, accounting for 86% of its advance 2022 quota, Xu told a briefing.

China aims to complete the issuance of local special bonds under advance 2022 quota by the end of May and finish the issuance of bonds under the annual quota end of September, a ministry official said.

($1 = 6.3658 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Kevin Yao, editing by Ed Osmond)

