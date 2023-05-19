News & Insights

China will resolutely curb large fluctuations in exchange rate - central bank

May 19, 2023 — 06:27 am EDT

BEIJING, May 19 (Reuters) - China will resolutely curb large fluctuations in the exchange rate and study the strengthening of self-regulation of dollar deposits, the central bank said on Friday.

The comment comes after the yuanCNY=CFXS dropped to multi-month lows and breached the closely watched 7-per-dollar level, pressured by a sputtering economic recovery, low yields and the U.S. dollar's broad rally.

China will strengthen self-discipline management of U.S. dollar deposit businesses, improve currency hedging services for firms and reduce the cost of hedging for small and medium-sized firms, the bank said.

