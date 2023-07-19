China will release cotton from state reserves from late July

Adds cotton spot price, background

BEIJING, July 19 (Reuters) - China will release cotton from state reserves in late July, according to an announcement posted by the China Cotton Reserves Management Company late on Tuesday.

The base price of listed reserve cotton is determined by the spot price index of both the domestic market and the international market with a weight of 50% each, the notice said.

The spot cotton price in China's largest cotton origins, Xinjiang, rose to a one-year high of 17,700 yuan ($2,454) a metric ton on Wednesday, according to data from the Shanghai-based JC Intelligence. JCI-CTN-XINJN

China's agriculture ministry on Tuesday urged cotton growers in the world's top producer to irrigate and fertilise more to cope with scorching temperatures that have hit major growing areas during the critical flowering period.

($1 = 7.2128 Chinese yuan)

(Reporting by Ningwei Qin and Dominique Patton; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

