China will promote grain output, boost grain security - cabinet

Published
Credit: REUTERS/TINGSHU WANG

BEIJING, May 6 (Reuters) - China's cabinet on Thursday said it will stabilise wheat and rice minimum purchase prices and improve subsidies for soybean and corn production, in a bid to promote grain output and boost grain security.

The county expects a bumper harvest for summer grains this year, according to the meeting of the State Council, state television CCTV reported.

