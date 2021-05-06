China will promote grain output, boost grain security - cabinet
BEIJING, May 6 (Reuters) - China's cabinet on Thursday said it will stabilise wheat and rice minimum purchase prices and improve subsidies for soybean and corn production, in a bid to promote grain output and boost grain security.
The county expects a bumper harvest for summer grains this year, according to the meeting of the State Council, state television CCTV reported.
(Reporting by Lusha Zhang and Kevin Yao; editing by Jason Neely)
((LushaZhang1@thomsonreuters.com; 8610-56692106;))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.