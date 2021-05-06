China will promote grain output, boost grain security - cabinet

BEIJING, May 6 (Reuters) - China's cabinet on Thursday said it will stabilise wheat and rice minimum purchase prices and improve subsidies for soybean and corn production, in a bid to promote grain output and boost grain security.

The county expects a bumper harvest for summer grains this year, according to the meeting of the State Council, state television CCTV reported.

(Reporting by Lusha Zhang and Kevin Yao; editing by Jason Neely)

