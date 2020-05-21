US Markets

China will not flinch in face of U.S. confrontation: government official

Contributor
Yew Lun Tian Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

China will not flinch from any escalation in tensions with the United states, but believes economic cooperation and recovery should be the top priority, a Chinese government official said on Thursday.

BEIJING, May 21 (Reuters) - China will not flinch from any escalation in tensions with the United states, but believes economic cooperation and recovery should be the top priority, a Chinese government official said on Thursday.

Bilateral ties between China and the United States have soured as Washington has accused Beijing of mishandling the outbreak of the novel coronavirus and blamed it for job losses and business closures caused by the pandemic.

"China won't start any trouble, but won't flinch from trouble either," Zhang Yesui, spokesman for the Chinese parliament, told reporters at a media briefing ahead of the start of the annual parliamentary session on Friday.

He said the United States would have much to lose and cooperation was the wise approach.

"Cooperation between China and the United States would only benefit both sides, while fighting would hurt each other," he said. "Cooperation is the only correct choice."

(Reporting by Yew Lun Tian; writing by Ryan Woo; editing by Barbara Lewis)

((Ryan.Woo@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest US Markets Videos

    #TradeTalks: Data Shows Investors Are Flocking to the U.S. Stock Market

    Online brokers are enjoying the #COVID19 lockdown as data shows investors are flocking to the U.S. stock market. Nasdaq Chief Economist Phil Mackintosh joins Global Markets Reporter Jill Malandrino on #TradeTalks to discuss.

    21 hours ago

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular