Companies
BA

China will need 8,600 new aircraft over next 20 years - Boeing

Contributors
Stella Qiu Reuters
Brenda Goh Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

Chinese airlines will need 8,600 new airplanes worth $1.4 trillion over the next 20 years, Boeing Co said on Thursday.

BEIJING, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Chinese airlines will need 8,600 new airplanes worth $1.4 trillion over the next 20 years, Boeing Co BA.N said on Thursday.

Boeing's latest estimate for the period to 2039 is 6.3 percent higher than the U.S. planemaker's previous prediction of 8,090 planes last year, despite the impact from the COVID-19 pandemic.

China will also need $1.7 trillion worth of commercial services for its aircraft fleet, Boeing said.

(Reporting by Stella Qiu and Brenda Goh; Editing by Kim Coghill)

((yifan.qiu@thomsonreuters.com; 86-10-66271289;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

BA

Other Topics

US Markets

Latest Companies Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore Companies

    Explore

    Most Popular