China will need 8,600 new aircraft over next 20 years - Boeing

BEIJING, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Chinese airlines will need 8,600 new airplanes worth $1.4 trillion over the next 20 years, Boeing Co BA.N said on Thursday.
Boeing's latest estimate for the period to 2039 is 6.3 percent higher than the U.S. planemaker's previous prediction of 8,090 planes last year, despite the impact from the COVID-19 pandemic.
China will also need $1.7 trillion worth of commercial services for its aircraft fleet, Boeing said.
(Reporting by Stella Qiu and Brenda Goh; Editing by Kim Coghill)
