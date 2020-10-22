China will make necessary response to U.S. crackdown on Chinese media - foreign ministry

BEIJING, Oct 22 (Reuters) - China will make the necessary response to the United States designating Chinese media firms as foreign missions, foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said on Thursday.

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced on Wednesday the State Department was designating the U.S. operations of six more China-based media companies as foreign missions, a move he said was aimed at pushing back against communist propaganda.

