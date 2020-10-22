US Markets

China will make necessary response to U.S. crackdown on Chinese media - foreign ministry

Gabriel Crossley Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/POOL

BEIJING, Oct 22 (Reuters) - China will make the necessary response to the United States designating Chinese media firms as foreign missions, foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said on Thursday.

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced on Wednesday the State Department was designating the U.S. operations of six more China-based media companies as foreign missions, a move he said was aimed at pushing back against communist propaganda.

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

