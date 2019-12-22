US Markets

China will lower import tariffs on over 850 products from Jan 1

Beijing Monitoring Desk Reuters
BEIJING, Dec 23 (Reuters) - China will lower import tariffs on over 850 products from Jan. 1, including frozen pork and frozen avocado, the finance ministry said.

It will also further lower import tariffs on some information technology products from July 1 next year, said the ministry, in a statement on its website.

