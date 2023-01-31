China will keep yuan basically stable, Premier says - state media

Adds details

BEIJING, Jan 31 (Reuters) - China will keep its yuan currency basically stable, which will be vital for the country's economic and financial stability, state media on Tuesday quoted Premier Li Keqiang as saying.

China will maintain its economic operations within a reasonable range, Li was quoted as saying during a visit on Monday to the People's Bank of China and the State Administration of Foreign exchange.

The International Monetary Fund on Tuesday lifted China's growth outlook sharply higher for 2023, to 5.2% from 4.4% in the October forecast after harsh COVID-19 curbs in 2022 slashed China's growth rate to 3.0% - a pace below the global average for the first time in more than 40 years.

China has kept its foreign exchange reserves above $3 trillion yuan despite external shocks in recent years, reflecting the international confidence in China, Li said.

"The stability of exchange rate is related to the overall stability of the economy and finance," he said.

China's foreign exchange reserves - the world's largest - rose $11 billion to $3.128 trillion in December.

Maintaining financial stability would be a difficult task, Li said.

(Reporting by Beijing newsroom and Kevin Yao, editing by Ed Osmond)

