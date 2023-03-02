China will keep the yuan exchange rate 'basically stable' - central bank governor

March 02, 2023 — 09:48 pm EST

BEIJING, March 3 (Reuters) - China will keep the yuan exchange rate "basically stable" this year, Yi Gang, governor of the central bank, said at a press conference in Beijing on Friday, adding that volatility will be market-driven.

Yi also said that using the reserve requirement ratio (RRR) to release long-term liquidity will still be an effective tool to support the economy, and that China's real interest rate is currently at an appropriate level.

