Commodities

China will keep tariffs on U.S. distillers grains while conducting review

Contributor
Shivani Singh Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/HALLIE GU

China's commerce ministry said on Tuesday it will continue to impose anti-dumping and anti-subsidy tariffs on imports of distillers grains (DDGS) from the United States during a review period.

SINGAPORE, Jan 11 (Reuters) - China's commerce ministry said on Tuesday it will continue to impose anti-dumping and anti-subsidy tariffs on imports of distillers grains (DDGS) from the United States during a review period.

China's ministry of commerce will conduct expiry review investigations on the anti-dumping and anti-subsidy measures imposed on DDGS imports from the United States from Jan. 12.

(Reporting by Shivani Singh; editing by Jason Neely)

((ShivaniSingh2@thomsonreuters.com; +86 10 5669 2115;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

US Markets

Latest Commodities Videos

Goldman’s Currie Says Commodities Are Best Place to Be Right Now

Jan 06, 2022

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore Commodities

Explore

Most Popular