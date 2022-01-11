China will keep tariffs on U.S. distillers grains while conducting review

SINGAPORE, Jan 11 (Reuters) - China's commerce ministry said on Tuesday it will continue to impose anti-dumping and anti-subsidy tariffs on imports of distillers grains (DDGS) from the United States during a review period.

China's ministry of commerce will conduct expiry review investigations on the anti-dumping and anti-subsidy measures imposed on DDGS imports from the United States from Jan. 12.

(Reporting by Shivani Singh; editing by Jason Neely)

