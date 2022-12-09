China will issue 750 bln yuan in special treasury bonds to spur economy

Adds context, details

BEIJING, Dec 9 (Reuters) - China will issue 750 billion yuan ($107.93 billion) 3-year special treasury bonds on Dec. 12, the finance ministry said in a statement on Friday, as the economy was hobbled by COVID woes and a property downturn.

The issuance of these special treasury bonds will be targeted and issued to particular banks, with no impacts to market liquidity, people familiar with the matter told Reuters.

Most 2022 special treasury bonds mature in September-December, including 750 billion yuan due in December.

In 2020, China issued 1 trillion yuan of special treasury bonds to fund stimulus and shore up the economy that was first hit by COVID-19 pandemic.

China's factory-gate prices showed an annual fall for a second month in November while consumer inflation slowed, indicating weak activity and soft demand.

With China likely facing waves of COVID infections after the relaxations, the benefits of reopening are expected to arrive with a significant delay, analysts say.

($1 = 6.9490 Chinese yuan renminbi)

