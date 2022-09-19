China will increase agricultural imports from Vietnam- state media

BEIJING, Sept 19 (Reuters) - China will increase imports of agricultural products from Vietnam and ensure smooth customs clearance at border ports, state media on Monday quoted Premier Li Keqiang as saying.

China is willing to expand economic and trade cooperation with Vietnam and will increase direct flights between the two countries to facilitate personnel exchanges under the premise of COVID-19 prevention, Li said during a call with Vietnam Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, state media reported.

(Reporting by Ellen Zhang and Ryan Woo)

((Ellen.Zhang@thomsonreuters.com;))

