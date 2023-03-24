China will implement zero tariffs on coal imports until end-2023 -state media

March 24, 2023 — 06:48 am EDT

BEIJING, March 24 (Reuters) - China will extend some preferential tax policies and continue to implement zero tariffs on coal imports until the end of this year, state media reported on Friday, citing a cabinet meeting chaired by Premier Li Qiang on the same day.

The country will also cut some taxes for small companies and individual businesses, the report said.

