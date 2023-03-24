China will implement zero tariffs on coal imports until end-2023 -state media

BEIJING, March 24 (Reuters) - China will extend some preferential tax policies and continue to implement zero tariffs on coal imports until the end of this year, state media reported on Friday, citing a cabinet meeting chaired by Premier Li Qiang on the same day.

The country will also cut some taxes for small companies and individual businesses, the report said.

(Reporting by Beijing newsroom Editing by David Goodman )

((Ellen.Zhang@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.