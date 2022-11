BEIJING, Nov 15 (Reuters) - China's president Xi Jinping said on Tuesday that China will deepen cooperation with Argentina in areas including agriculture, energy, infrastructure and aviation, state broadcaster CCTV said.

Xi made the above remarks during his bilateral meeting with Argentina president Fernandez at G20 summit.

(Reporting by Beijing newsroom)

