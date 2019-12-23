China Will Cut Tariffs in 2020. The Trade Deal Isn't the Only Reason.

Beijing’s move is meant to “increase imports of products facing a relative domestic shortage, or foreign specialty goods for everyday consumption,” China’s Finance Ministry said.

The move is meant to “increase imports of products facing a relative domestic shortage, or foreign specialty goods for everyday consumption,” the Finance Ministry said.

With an initial U.S.-China trade deal expected to be signed in early January, Beijing said on Monday that it will reduce tariffs on more than 850 products imported not just from the U.S., but from all its trading partners, at the beginning of next year.

The back story. The U.S. and China are close to signing a “phase one” trade agreement in January following a tit-for-tat tariff war that has dragged on for nearly two years. Beijing said it would purchase more American products, while Washington would cancel plans for new tariffs and roll back some existing ones.

On Friday, President Donald Trump tweeted that he “had a very good talk” with Chinese President Xi Jinping concerning the trade deal. China’s Xinhua news agency reported that Xi thinks the agreement benefits both countries and want it done “as soon as possible.”

China has raised tariffs on certain American goods—including soybeans—since the trade fight with the U.S. broke out in 2018, but the country has been cutting levies for a variety of products from other nations to encourage domestic consumption. China’s economy is expanding at its weakest rate in nearly three decades. Amid sluggish domestic demand, imports dropped 4.5% in the first 11 months of 2019 from the year-earlier period.

What’s new. China’s Finance Ministry said on Monday that Beijing will lower import tariffs on 859 types of products to below the current most-favored rates—the lowest possible tariffs a country offers to its trading partners—starting Jan. 1.

The levies will be even lower for 23 countries and regions that have free-trade agreements with China, including Australia, South Korea, Iceland, New Zealand and Pakistan, as well as those that have signed on for its Belt and Road infrastructure initiative. Tariffs on some information-technology products and services will be further reduced July 1, according to the statement.

The move is meant to “increase imports of products facing a relative domestic shortage, or foreign specialty goods for everyday consumption,” the ministry said in a statement. Products that will benefit include frozen pork, pharmaceuticals, avocados, and semiconductors.

The tariff cuts will come not far ahead of January’s Lunar New Year, creating the potential for a boost to consumption at a time when households traditionally buy more food than usual for holiday celebrations. Domestic production of pork has fallen by nearly half, sending prices soaring, as an outbreak of African swine fever has made the country more reliant on imports.

Tariffs on some goods, including asthma and diabetes medications as well as multicomponent semiconductors, will go to zero.

Looking ahead. The move will not only help with China’s effort to open up its economy and boost domestic consumption, but will also pave the way for Beijing to import more from the U.S.—a key commitment in the expected “phase one” trade deal—without incurring anger of other trading partners.

Although the official details of the U.S.-China trade deal have not been disclosed, U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer has said that Beijing promised to buy $200 billion more of U.S. products over the next two years, including at least $40 billion in farm goods annually. Earlier this month, as tension eased over trade, China’s cabinet said that it has already started to exempt U.S. soybeans, pork, and other items from higher tariffs.

Write to Evie Liu at evie.liu@barrons.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.