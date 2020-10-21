China will continue to support development of fintech

BEIJING, Oct 21 (Reuters) - China will continue to support development of financial technology and pay great attention to risks from cyber security, data privacy and monopoly, chairman of China banking and insurance regulator Guo Shuqing said on Wednesday.

The government will arrange a forward-looking regulatory framework on financial technologies, Guo told a financial forum in Beijing.

(Reporting by Binbin Huang, Cheng Leng and Ryan Woo, editing by Louise Heavens)

