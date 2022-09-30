China will consolidate economic recovery -state media citing premier

Adds details, quotes

BEIJING, Sept 30 (Reuters) - China will strive to consolidate its economic recovery as the country's development faces difficulties and challenges, state media quoted Premier Li Keqiang as saying.

The government is confident of keeping economic operations within a reasonable range, Li was quoted as saying at an event celebrating the 73rd anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China.

"At present, the development still faces many difficulties and challenges," Li said.

"We shall waste no time effectively implementing various policies to stabilise the economy, enhance the enthusiasm of all sides, focus on our own affairs and consolidate the foundation of economic recovery."

The government has in recent months rolled out a raft policy measures to bolster the economy, which narrowly escaped a contraction in the June quarter, but the recovery remains shallow due to continued strict COVID curbs and a property slump.

Li also pledged to push reforms, promote an opening-up of the economy and stabilise foreign trade and foreign investment.

