Commodities

China will allow foreign investors to trade Dalian palm futures from Dec. 22

Contributors
Jenny Su Reuters
Emily Chow Reuters
Published

China's securities market regulator said on Friday it will allow overseas investors to trade in palm oil futures on the Dalian Commodity Exchange from December 22 onwards.

SHANGHAI, Nov 20 (Reuters) - China's securities market regulator said on Friday it will allow overseas investors to trade in palm oil futures DCPcv1 on the Dalian Commodity Exchange from December 22 onwards.

The Dalian exchange was seeking feedback on the opening up of its palm oil futures contract in October.

(Reporting by Jenny Su and Emily Chow; editing by John Stonestreet)

((emily.chow@thomsonreuters.com; +862120830020; Reuters Messaging: emily.chow.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Commodities Videos

    #TradeTalks: How #Election2020 and #COVID19 vaccine news has impacted gold and precious metals

    Metals Focus Managing Director Philip Newman joins Jill Malandrino on Nasdaq #TradeTalks for an update on how #Election2020 and #COVID19 vaccination news has impacted gold and the precious metals market.

    Nov 11, 2020

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore Commodities

    Explore

    Most Popular