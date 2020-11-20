China will allow foreign investors to trade Dalian palm futures from Dec. 22

SHANGHAI, Nov 20 (Reuters) - China's securities market regulator said on Friday it will allow overseas investors to trade in palm oil futures DCPcv1 on the Dalian Commodity Exchange from December 22 onwards.

The Dalian exchange was seeking feedback on the opening up of its palm oil futures contract in October.

(Reporting by Jenny Su and Emily Chow; editing by John Stonestreet)

