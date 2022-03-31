US Markets

China will adopt necessary measures to safeguard interests of telecom firms: commerce ministry

BEIJING, March 31 (Reuters) - China's commerce ministry said it would adopt measures needed to safeguard the interests of Chinese firms on Thursday, after the U.S. Federal Communications Commission added two telecom firms to its national security threat list.

China resolutely opposes such moves by the United States, urging the country to provide a fair, stable and non-discriminatory market climate for all firms, ministry spokeswoman Shu Jueting told a regular news conference.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

