US Markets

China will adopt measures to protect its firms following new U.S. ban: ministry

Credit: REUTERS/Aly Song

December 01, 2022 — 02:15 am EST

Written by Beijing Newsroom for Reuters ->

BEIJING, Dec 1 (Reuters) - China opposes the U.S. Federal Communications Commission's ban on new Chinese telecommunications equipment sales and vows to adopt necessary measures to safeguard the rights of domestic firms, commerce ministry spokesperson Shu Jueting said on Thursday.

China also urges the United States to correct the wrongdoing and stop politicizing and weaponizing economic and trade issues, Shu said at a regular press conference in Beijing.

(Reporting by Beijing Newsroom; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

((Ellen.Zhang@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.