China will adjust monetary policy in a timely way - PBOC vice-governor

Credit: REUTERS/FLORENCE LO

March 02, 2023 — 09:28 pm EST

Written by Kevin Yao and Joe Cash for Reuters ->

Refiles to correct name of vice-governor in paragraph 3 to Liu, not Guo

BEIJING, March 3 (Reuters) - China's central bank will adjust monetary policy in a timely way, Liu Guoqiang, vice-governor of the People's Bank of China (PBOC), said at a press conference in Beijing on Friday.

The central bank will steer monetary policy mainly on the basis of domestic conditions, he added, and the PBOC will not resort to flood-like stimulus.

Liu also said the central bank expects inflation in China to be modest and to remain under control, with the PBOC remaining vigilant against inflation risks.

The PBOC will make assessments of the structural policy tools in use; some will be extended while other tools will exit.

(Reporting by Kevin Yao and Joe Cash; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

((Joe.Cash@thomsonreuters.com;))

