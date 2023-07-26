News & Insights

Commodities

China widens scope of tight import controls on Japanese food -Jiji

Credit: REUTERS/TYRONE SIU

July 26, 2023 — 08:17 am EDT

Written by Chang-Ran Kim, Kiyoshi Takenaka, Kaori Kaneko for Reuters ->

Adds customs clearance delay for Japanese drinks, snacks

TOKYO, July 26 (Reuters) - Hong Kong has strengthened inspections of vegetable imports from Japan, expanding the scope of tightened controls beyond seafood after Tokyo confirmed plans to release treated radioactive water from Fukushima, Jiji news agency reported on Wednesday.

Hong Kong had said it would ban seafood products from a large number of Japanese prefectures if Tokyo went ahead with the plan for discharges into the sea from the wrecked nuclear power plant.

Jiji also reported customs clearance in China of Japanese drinks and snacks was being delayed significantly, raising concerns among exporters.

Tokyo has said it would begin releasing Fukushima water some time this summer. The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) backed the plan this month.

(Reporting by Chang-Ran Kim, Kiyoshi Takenaka, Kaori Kaneko; Editing by Christopher Cushing and John Stonestreet)

((ran.kim@thomsonreuters.com; +81-3-4520-1228;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Commodities
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.