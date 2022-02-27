China welcomes investments from global integrated circuit companies

BEIJING, Feb 28 (Reuters) - China will continue to welcome global integrated circuit companies to increase their investments, an Industry Ministry spokesperson said on Monday.

China will also encourage global firms to form various types of collaborations with Chinese companies, the ministry spokesperson said in a press conference.

(Reporting by Yingzhi Yang and Brenda Goh; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

((Yingzhi.Yang@thomsonreuters.com; +861056692133;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.