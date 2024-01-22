News & Insights

China weighs stock market rescue package backed by $278 billion- Bloomberg News

Credit: REUTERS/ALY SONG

January 22, 2024 — 09:12 pm EST

Written by Nilutpal Timsina for Reuters ->

Jan 23 (Reuters) - Chinese authorities are considering a package of measures to stabilize the slumping stock market, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Chinese policymakers are seeking to mobilize about 2 trillion yuan ($278.53 billion), mainly from the offshore accounts of Chinese state-owned enterprises, as part of a stabilization fund to buy shares onshore through the Hong Kong exchange link, Bloomberg News reported.

($1 = 7.1806 Chinese yuan renminbi)

