China Weaving Materials Appoints Experienced Director

December 06, 2024 — 03:37 am EST

China Weaving Materials Holdings Ltd. (HK:3778) has released an update.

China Weaving Materials Holdings Ltd. has appointed Ms. Chow Sin Yee Caroline as an independent non-executive director and a member of several key committees, effective December 6, 2024. With over 29 years of experience in marketing and business development, Ms. Chow brings a wealth of expertise from the FMCG, digital music, and technology sectors to the company. Her appointment is intended to enhance the strategic oversight of the company’s operations.

