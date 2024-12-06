China Weaving Materials Appoints Experienced Director

China Weaving Materials Holdings Ltd. (HK:3778) has released an update.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
China Weaving Materials Holdings Ltd. has appointed Ms. Chow Sin Yee Caroline as an independent non-executive director and a member of several key committees, effective December 6, 2024. With over 29 years of experience in marketing and business development, Ms. Chow brings a wealth of expertise from the FMCG, digital music, and technology sectors to the company. Her appointment is intended to enhance the strategic oversight of the company’s operations.
For further insights into HK:3778 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- Deutsche Bank Weighs in on Robinhood Stock Amid Soaring Trading Volumes
- Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Deal May Face Risks from Trump Administration
- Ford’s (NYSE:F) Electric Vehicle Motor Production Begins
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.