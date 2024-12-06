China Weaving Materials Announces Board Leadership

China Weaving Materials Holdings Ltd. (HK:3778) has released an update.

China Weaving Materials Holdings Ltd. has announced its current board of directors, led by Chairman Zheng Hong. The board comprises a mix of executive, non-executive, and independent non-executive directors, who also serve on various committees, including audit, remuneration, and nomination. This leadership structure reflects the company’s commitment to maintaining a balanced governance framework.

