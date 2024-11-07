China Water Industry Clarifies Rights Issue Details

China Water Industry Group Limited (HK:1129) has released an update.

China Water Industry Group Limited has clarified details regarding its proposed rights issue, which offers one rights share for every consolidated share held. The company has acknowledged a clerical error in a previous announcement and stated that no controlling shareholders exist, requiring certain directors to abstain from voting on the proposal. The rights issue remains subject to approval by independent shareholders.

