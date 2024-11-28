News & Insights

China Water Affairs Reports Revenue Drop Amid Service Gains

November 28, 2024 — 11:09 pm EST

China Water Affairs Group (HK:0855) has released an update.

China Water Affairs Group reported a 13% decline in revenue for the six months ending September 2024, driven by a significant drop in pipeline direct drinking water supply construction services. Despite the overall revenue decrease, the company saw a 76.8% increase in sewage treatment and drainage operations services. The interim dividend remained stable at HK13 cents per share.

For further insights into HK:0855 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

