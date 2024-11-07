China Water Affairs Group Plans Crucial Board Meeting

China Water Affairs Group (HK:0855) has released an update.

China Water Affairs Group is set to hold a board meeting on November 29, 2024, to discuss and approve the interim financial results for the first half of the year and consider the possibility of declaring an interim dividend. This meeting could provide insights into the company’s financial health and future profitability, making it a pivotal event for investors and stakeholders. As the company continues to expand its operations, the outcomes of this board meeting could significantly impact its stock performance on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

