China Water Affairs Group Declares Interim Dividend

China Water Affairs Group has announced an interim dividend of HKD 0.13 per share for the six months ending September 2024, with payment scheduled for May 16, 2025. The ex-dividend date is set for January 20, 2025, and the record date is January 24, 2025. This move might interest investors looking for stable returns in the Hong Kong market.

