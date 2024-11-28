News & Insights

Stocks
CWAFF

China Water Affairs Group Declares Interim Dividend

November 28, 2024 — 11:08 pm EST

Written by TipRanks HongKong Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

China Water Affairs Group (HK:0855) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

China Water Affairs Group has announced an interim dividend of HKD 0.13 per share for the six months ending September 2024, with payment scheduled for May 16, 2025. The ex-dividend date is set for January 20, 2025, and the record date is January 24, 2025. This move might interest investors looking for stable returns in the Hong Kong market.

For further insights into HK:0855 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CWAFF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.